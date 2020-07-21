Arrest made in June O'Neal Lane shooting incident

Kendall Albert

BATON ROUGE - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a man tied to a shooting incident that took place during a suspected drug transaction on O'Neal Lane and left one person injured.

According to an official document completed by an EBRSO investigator, 22-year-old Kendall Albert and an unidentified man were driven by a third man to a residence located within the 1600 block of O'Neal Lane on Friday, June 19.

Authorities say the three were headed to the home in hopes of completing a drug deal.

However, authorities report that once the men arrived at the residence, at some point during their interaction with the home's occupant, one of Albert's two accomplices pulled out a gun and began shooting at the home's occupant.

After the shots were fired, the gunman is said to have fled through an opened window while the person who'd driven the three men to the home ran away on foot, leaving his vehicle behind. Authorities say Albert, likewise, ran away.

Shortly after the shots were fired, investigators were called to the scene of the crime, which was called in as a robbery.

After observing the crime scene, investigators say they spoke with the victim- who'd been hospitalized due to his injuries- and eventually caught up with one of the three suspects, the driver.

Investigators go on to report that after questioning the driver, he admitted to his participation in the attempted drug deal and identified Albert as an accomplice.

However, the driver said he did not know the name of the third man with them, and that this unidentified man was the one who'd pulled out a gun and opened fired while they were in the home.

Albert was arrested on both drug-related and attempted first-degree murder charges before being booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

At this time, it is unknown if authorities were able to catch up with the third, unidentified man accused of opening fire during the incident.