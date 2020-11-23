62°
Arrest made in deadly December shooting on Denham Street

3 years 10 months 1 week ago Wednesday, January 11 2017 Jan 11, 2017 January 11, 2017 12:05 PM January 11, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano

BATON ROUGE – An arrest has been made in connection to a shooting on Denham Street that occurred on Dec. 23.

The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested 22-year-old Miquel Henderson in connection to the shooting death of Kendrick Bell. Bell, 28, was found shot multiple times around 10 p.m. on Dec. 23.

Henderson was located on Tuesday night by the Louisiana State Police Fugitive Task Force.

He was booked into the Iberville Parish Prison on the charge of principal to second degree murder.

