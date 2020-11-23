Arrest made in deadly December shooting on Denham Street

BATON ROUGE – An arrest has been made in connection to a shooting on Denham Street that occurred on Dec. 23.

The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested 22-year-old Miquel Henderson in connection to the shooting death of Kendrick Bell. Bell, 28, was found shot multiple times around 10 p.m. on Dec. 23.

Henderson was located on Tuesday night by the Louisiana State Police Fugitive Task Force.

He was booked into the Iberville Parish Prison on the charge of principal to second degree murder.