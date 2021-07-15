Arrest made in accidental shooting death of Southern University alum

77°
Thursday, July 15 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Police have arrested and charged 29-year-old Angelo Harrod with the homicide of 57-year-old Michelle Jordan Cummings, a Southern University alum.

Cummings was dropping her son off at the US Naval Academy on June 29 when she was hit by a stray bullet while sitting with family and friends on the patio of her hotel room. According to Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson, two other people were the intended targets of the night's violence.

"I also want to make the point that there were two other victims in this case, and I don't want the public to forget that," Chief Jackson said. "As horrific and as tragic as Michelle Cumming's murder was, there was also an attempt to murder two other citizens that night."

Harrod was supposed to the under house arrest the night of Cumming's murder but had cut off his ankle bracelet in May. Police arrested Harrod on June 30 after a foot chase. He is being held without bond on multiple charges that include two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, and manslaughter.

Jackson said he contacted Leornard Cummings III, Michelle's husband, to tell him about the arrest. The family is said to be "elated" by this moment of justice.

