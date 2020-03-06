64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Arrest made after police chase across Mississippi River Bridge

By: WBRZ Staff

Baton Rouge - Authorities arrested a driver who led law enforcement on a chase over the Mississippi River. 

Port Allen Police started chasing Beau Thomas Martin and The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office picked up the pursuit after he allegedly left the city limits. Authorities say he led them as far as Brusly and eventually crossed the Old Bridge. Martin allegedly crashed into several cars coming into Baton Rouge bailed out of the car with a woman in Downtown Baton Rouge.

Police eventually captured Martin. Police say he originally identified himself as his brother, but police say they quickly discovered his actual name. 

