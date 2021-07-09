Arrest made after man found shot to death in hallway of Ascension hotel

DONALDSONVILLE - A man was found dead from a gunshot in the corridor of a hotel early Thursday.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said the body was discovered around 2 a.m. Thursday at the OYO Town House along LA 70 in Donaldsonville. The victim, Qwonkeious Williams, was found lying in a hallway, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The sheriff's office arrested the suspected shooter, Marty Leonard, later Thursday. Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an incident that happened a day earlier at the hotel.

Leonard was booked on charges of second-degree murder, aggravated damage to property, and illegal use of a weapon.