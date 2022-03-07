72°
Arrest made after gunfire reported at bar Saturday morning; deputies looking for others
DENHAM SPRINGS - One man is in custody and deputies are searching for at least one other suspect after gufire erupted at a bar overnight.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested 29-year-old Trevor Galloway after finding spent casings in the parking lot of Local's Bar.
Investigators released surveillance images Saturday evening of another man believed to be involved. The sheriff's office is still trying to identify that individual and his vehicle.
Galloway was charged with illegally discharging a firearm. No injuries have been reported.
Anyone with information about the incident or the identity of the pictured individual should call (225) 686-2241.
