72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Arrest made after gunfire reported at bar Saturday morning; deputies looking for others

1 day 6 hours 9 minutes ago Saturday, March 05 2022 Mar 5, 2022 March 05, 2022 7:01 PM March 05, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS - One man is in custody and deputies are searching for at least one other suspect after gufire erupted at a bar overnight.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested 29-year-old Trevor Galloway after finding spent casings in the parking lot of Local's Bar. 

Investigators released surveillance images Saturday evening of another man believed to be involved. The sheriff's office is still trying to identify that individual and his vehicle.

Galloway was charged with illegally discharging a firearm. No injuries have been reported.

Trending News

Anyone with information about the incident or the identity of the pictured individual should call (225) 686-2241.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days