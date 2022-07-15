92°
Arrest made after gunfire reported at a Denham Springs bar Friday morning
LIVINGSTON PARISH - One person is in custody after deputies say he fired gunshots in the parking lot of Local's Bar in Denham Springs Friday morning.
Officials say several suspects got into a fight inside the bar before continuing it in the parking lot. Deputies responded to shots fired around 1:00 a.m.
Ravont'e Thomas, 24, was booked into jail on a $10,000 bond.
It is unclear whether anyone was injured. An investigation is ongoing.
