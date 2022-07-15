92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Arrest made after gunfire reported at a Denham Springs bar Friday morning

Friday, July 15 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ

LIVINGSTON PARISH - One person is in custody after deputies say he fired gunshots in the parking lot of Local's Bar in Denham Springs Friday morning.

Officials say several suspects got into a fight inside the bar before continuing it in the parking lot. Deputies responded to shots fired around 1:00 a.m.

Ravont'e Thomas, 24, was booked into jail on a $10,000 bond.

It is unclear whether anyone was injured. An investigation is ongoing. 

