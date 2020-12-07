49°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Arrest made after break-in at Tom Brady-Gisele Bundchen mansion

1 hour 50 minutes 52 seconds ago Monday, December 07 2020 Dec 7, 2020 December 07, 2020 5:50 PM December 07, 2020 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: ZUMA / MGN

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Police arrested a man Monday they say broke into a mansion owned by former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and model Gisele Bundchen and made himself comfortable on a couch while no one else was in the home.

Police in Brookline, just outside Boston, responded to the home around 6 a.m. after a security company monitoring the home reported that alarms had gone off in the house. They reported seeing an intruder in the house on a security camera.

The man was found lying on a couch in the basement, police said.

No one was home. Brady and his family moved to Florida after he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the offseason.

Police described the suspect as a 34-year-old homeless man, but his name wasn’t released. He faces arraignment later Monday on charges of trespassing and breaking and entering, police said.

The 12,112-square-foot (1,125 square meters) mansion on 5 acres (2 hectares) is for sale but is an off-market listing, so the exact asking price is unclear, The Boston Globe reported this month. It had mostly recently been listed at $33.9 million.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days