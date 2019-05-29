Arrest made after $120K tire heist at Louisiana car dealership

NEW ORLEANS - Police say an arrest has been made in connection to the theft of 124 tires that were taken from a Slidell car dealership last month.

The Slidell Police Department told WWL more details about the investigation will be shared during a press conference Wednesday afternoon. The news comes after the dealership's owner offered a $25,000 reward for information leading to arrests in the "professional theft ring."

The tires and rims, valued at more than $120,000 were stolen on April 27 from Matt Bowers Chevrolet. Authorities say the parts were stolen from 31 cars including Chevrolet Tahoes, Malibus, trucks, and smaller SUVs.

Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal said the heist was carried out with "sophistication" and echoed similar incidents reported in Oklahoma and Texas.

"These thieves were no amateurs," he said. "They defeated locks, alarms and surveillance video."