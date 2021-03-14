Around 800 people receive J&J COVID-19 vaccine inside Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE – A long line of people was formed outside of Tiger Stadium on Sunday.

No one was waiting to head to their stadium seats, though. Instead, they were waiting to get their Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

“If we just keep doing this, getting more of the vaccinations out, people getting registered and signing up I feel like it won't be a problem and we'll be back to normal around fall,” said LSU student John Morgan.

Others like Morgan waited to get his one dose vaccine shot which was offered at the stadium from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m

Morgan is one of around 800 people who signed up for the vaccine. The state, partnering with the National Guard hosted the pop-up event.

“I’m very excited,” said LSU graduate student Heather Smith after she got her shot. “It’s nice to be apart of moving things forward, and I’m in the process of encouraging my family and friends to also get vaccinated when they can.”

LSU plans to host clinics around campus for students soon.