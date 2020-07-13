Latest on coronavirus in Louisiana; Monday noon update

SUNDAY: A total of 78,122 cases have been reported since March; The difference in additional cases between Saturday and Sunday was just more than 1,300. There were 61 more people hospitalized Sunday, for a total of 1,243. Of the people in the hospital, 134 needed a ventilator, about a dozen more than Saturday. Deaths increased by 13 to 3,308.

Come Monday, masks are required in Louisiana. Bars will close for the short-term future Sunday night. CLICK HERE for details.

By Sunday afternoon, Louisiana had surpassed its goal of doing at least 200,000 tests. By Sunday's virus report, 12 days into the month, the state reported 206,484 tests in July alone, a state spokesperson said on social media.

The below map is provided by the state and is updated at noon daily; Cases released by hospitals or local governments during the day are not reported in the map until the next reporting deadline.

The tabs at the bottom of the map can be used to navigate limited information about the patients, including age groups.

Cumulative case counts by parish, as of Sunday (7/12):

Ascension: 1,597 cases / 63 deaths

Assumption: 424 cases / 16 deaths

East Baton Rouge: 7,100 cases / 279 deaths

East Feliciana: 355 cases / 33 deaths

Iberville: 831 cases / 43 deaths

Livingston: 1,528 cases / 40 deaths

Pointe Coupee: 377 cases / 28 deaths

St. James: 444 cases / 30 deaths

Tangipahoa: 1,894 cases / 44 deaths

West Baton Rouge: 378 cases / 31 deaths

West Feliciana: 261 cases / 14 deaths

The state has launched a hotline to answer the public's questions about the virus. Anyone looking to use the service can dial 2-1-1 to be connected to the network. Written answers can be answered online at www.la211help.org.

