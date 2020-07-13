Latest Weather Blog
Latest on coronavirus in Louisiana; Monday noon update
CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE BREAKING NEWS REPORTS
SUNDAY: A total of 78,122 cases have been reported since March; The difference in additional cases between Saturday and Sunday was just more than 1,300. There were 61 more people hospitalized Sunday, for a total of 1,243. Of the people in the hospital, 134 needed a ventilator, about a dozen more than Saturday. Deaths increased by 13 to 3,308.
Come Monday, masks are required in Louisiana. Bars will close for the short-term future Sunday night. CLICK HERE for details.
By Sunday afternoon, Louisiana had surpassed its goal of doing at least 200,000 tests. By Sunday's virus report, 12 days into the month, the state reported 206,484 tests in July alone, a state spokesperson said on social media.
The below map is provided by the state and is updated at noon daily; Cases released by hospitals or local governments during the day are not reported in the map until the next reporting deadline.
The tabs at the bottom of the map can be used to navigate limited information about the patients, including age groups.
Cumulative case counts by parish, as of Sunday (7/12):
Ascension: 1,597 cases / 63 deaths
Assumption: 424 cases / 16 deaths
East Baton Rouge: 7,100 cases / 279 deaths
East Feliciana: 355 cases / 33 deaths
Iberville: 831 cases / 43 deaths
Livingston: 1,528 cases / 40 deaths
Pointe Coupee: 377 cases / 28 deaths
St. James: 444 cases / 30 deaths
Tangipahoa: 1,894 cases / 44 deaths
West Baton Rouge: 378 cases / 31 deaths
West Feliciana: 261 cases / 14 deaths
The state has launched a hotline to answer the public's questions about the virus. Anyone looking to use the service can dial 2-1-1 to be connected to the network. Written answers can be answered online at www.la211help.org.