50°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Army training: no Thanksgiving hunts in 2 Louisiana areas

3 hours 24 minutes 3 seconds ago Sunday, November 17 2019 Nov 17, 2019 November 17, 2019 4:18 PM November 17, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Extensive Army training will close two Louisiana wildlife management areas near Fort Polk to hunters over the Thanksgiving weekend. That word comes from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
 
A news release Thursday said the Fort Polk-Vernon and Peason Ridge Wildlife Management Areas will be closed to hunting from Nov. 29 through Dec. 1.
 
The Fort Polk-Vernon WMA is in central Vernon Parish near Leesville. Peason Ridge is in northern Vernon Parish, southeastern Sabine Parish and southwestern Natchitoches Parish near Simpson.
 
The department notes that deer hunts will remain open in the Kisatchie National Forest and three other wildlife management areas in the region. Those wildlife management areas are Clear Creek near Leesville, West Bay in Allen Parish, near Oakdale, and Sabine, in Sabine Parish, near Many.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days