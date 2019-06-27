Army Corps to begin closing Bonnet Carre Spillway in July

ST. CHARLES PARISH - Officials anticipate closing the bays of the Bonnet Carré Spillway next month.

The spillway was opened back in May amid heavy rain.

According to the US Army Corps of Engineers, the closure will begin at a stage of 15.5 feet at the Carrollton Gage.

"This will allow crews to safely begin closing bays. Based on the forecast from the National Weather Service we anticipate the closing process to begin in the second or third week in July," the department said.

The Army Corps said there is still a "tremendous” amount of water in the river, so the closing process won't be a fast operation.