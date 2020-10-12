Army Corps of Engineers reactivates Blue Roof Program for homes damaged by Laura,Delta

NEW ORLEANS - As the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) continues to install blue roofs on homes damaged by Hurricane Laura, it's acknowledging the possibility of Hurricane Delta's recent winds and rains damaging temporary blue roofs that were previously installed by the USACE following Hurricane Laura.

People who live in Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jefferson Davis and Vernon parishes who face this issue can reach out to USACE for assistance.

The USACE announced Monday, via an emailed press release, that should residents of the previously mentioned parishes contact them with this problem, a USACE representative will assess the condition of the resident's temporary roof and, if appropriate, replace it.

All eligible homeowners within the six affected parishes are eligible to sign-up for a FREE temporary roof beginning Oct.11 through Oct. 24.

However, it's important to note that New Right of Entry (ROEs) forms will be required for homes with previously installed USACE temporary blue roofs.

The ROE is a legal document that allows Corps workers to access your property and assess damage to your roof. The ROE also allows contracted crews to work on your roof.

For more information on ROE or on USACE, visit www.usace.army.mil/BlueRoof or call 888-ROOF-BLU (888-766-3258).

Operation Blue Roof is a priority mission managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The purpose of the Operation Blue Roof is to provide homeowners and permanently occupied rental properties in disaster areas with free fiber-reinforced sheeting to cover their damaged roofs until arrangements can be made for permanent repairs.