Armie Hammer dropped from Amma Asante film following rape accusation

Armie Hammer

Actor, Armie Hammer has been dropped from a much-anticipated Amma Asante film after being accused of sexual assault.

Hammer is no longer attached to the thriller “Billion Dollar Spy,” Variety reports; the 34-year-old actor would have starred opposite Mads Mikkelsen in the Cold War drama.

“Billion Dollar Spy” was the final film on his itinerary, meaning every major Hollywood studio has officially cut ties with Hammer.

A California native and father of two, Hammer has watched his career take a nosedive since the start of 2021 when multiple women began to speak out against him on social media, citing stories of sexual assault.

One of the victims, a former partner of Hammer's, has also come forward with a rape allegation from 2017, which led to an investigation by the LAPD.

Hammer's attorney denied the allegation, calling it “outrageous,” and Hammer maintains that any interaction with any sexual partner has been consensual.

Even before the rape allegation and LAPD investigation, allegations against Hammer were spreading like wildfire across social media, which lead Hollywood entities to cut ties with him. Variety reports that Hammer was fired from at least two high-profile projects: the romantic comedy “Shotgun Wedding,” in which he was originally cast opposite Jennifer Lopez, and Paramount’s “The Offer,” a series about the making of “The Godfather.”

“Billion Dollar Spy” has not gone into production yet, due to complications caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and at this time there is no word on the who will be cast as Hammer's replacement.

Though the actor is no longer represented by his agency or publicist, Variety says it has reached out to the actor’s legal representatives, who did not immediately respond to request for comment regarding “Billion Dollar Spy.”