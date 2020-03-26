86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Armed robbery reported on LSU campus Thursday

1 hour 17 minutes 30 seconds ago Thursday, March 26 2020 Mar 26, 2020 March 26, 2020 1:08 PM March 26, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Police Department responded to a reported armed robbery Thursday afternoon.

The crime was reported around 12:40 p.m. near the intersection of Highland Road and Aster Street. No other details about the incident were immediately available.

LSU's campus is currently closed as the university moves all of its courses online in response to the coronavirus.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days