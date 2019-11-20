45°
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: National Police Car Archives

BATON ROUGE - Officials with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office say an individual was the target of an armed robbery on North Blvd, Tuesday morning.

The victim told authorities he was approached by a black male wearing a blue hoodie. The suspect is said to have stuck a large silver revolver in the victim's face before taking his watch and cash. 

The suspect fled on foot and the incident is currently under investigation.  

