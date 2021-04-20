Armed robbery ends in gunfire outside Tracy Avenue home

BATON ROUGE - Deputies say one person was hurt after robbery ended in gunfire on Tracey Avenue Friday night.

According to East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office spokesperson Casey Hicks, the shooting happened around 10 p.m. Friday night in front of a home on Tracey Avenue. Victims say a dark colored Jeep Cherokee stopped in the roadway and three black males approached them, pointed a gun and demanded valuables.

Hicks said after the victims were ordered to the ground, a single shot was fired and one victim was shot in the upper back. The suspects then fled the scene.

EBRSO reports that the victim was transported to a hospital and is expected to survive. Homicide detectives are investigating the incident.