Armed robbers held up delivery truck, demanded toilet paper

Photo: AFP

HONG KONG - The outbreak of novel coronavirus, recently named COVID-19, in China has led to a slew of domino effect-like problems within the region.

One of these problems is a lack of toilet paper.

Toilet paper may typically be the sort of item one doesn't think of until it's desperately needed, but at the moment there are so many people without this basic necessity that some have resorted to thievery.

According to CNN, three armed robbers in Hong Kong made off with hundreds of toilet paper rolls, totaling to about $130.

The group of suspects carried knives as they robbed a delivery man outside of a Mong Kok district supermarket.

Police arrested the men and recovered some of the stolen toilet paper.

The Mong Kok district, where the robbery took place, is an area where triad crime gangs are known to frequent.

Officials say the rolls are in short supply due to panic-buying after the coronavirus outbreak.

Other household products have also seen panic-buying including rice, pasta and cleaning items.