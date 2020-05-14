71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Armed man caught on camera attempting to break into cars, EBRSO investigating multiple burglaries

Thursday, May 14 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is warning people to watch out for an armed man breaking into cars.

EBRSO released video of a masked man wearing a black hood trying to open a locked car door at 3800 Soleded Drive at 7:00 a.m. The man was seen holding a pistol. Authorities say the suspect tried to break into several vehicles and eventually fled the scene. 

The Sheriff's office is reminding people to call law enforcement immediately if they suspect a burglary. Do not attempt to confront the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call EBRSO at 389-5000.

