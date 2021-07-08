Armed man allegedly broke into, shot up Eaton Street home

Kendall Johnson

BATON ROUGE - A 23-year-old man is behind bars on charges of attempted murder and home invasion after allegedly arming himself, forcing his way into a Baton Rouge home in search of his girlfriend, and then unleashing a hail of gunfire into the residence.

According to arrest records, police identified the accused gunman as Kendall M. Johnson of Baton Rouge.

During the early morning hours of Tuesday, June 29, police say Johnson showed up at an Eaton Street home where his girlfriend was staying.

Sometime before 5 a.m., police say Johnson stood outside of the house, yelling for the young woman to come outside.

But, according to arrest records, she remained inside of the home with her mother, her two sisters, and two juveniles.

Authorities say Johnson, apparently becoming more agitated, began "pushing the window air conditioning unit in an effort to gain entry into the residence."

This worked, arrest documents say, and as the AC unit fell to the home's floor, Johnson made his way in through the window and pointed a gun at the occupants who happened to be in the room.

According to police, Johnson then fired nine to ten shots, "damaging the interior walls of the residence."

Arrest records say Johnson's girlfriend told police that prior to this incident, the two had been living together for about four years.

Johnson was arrested on multiple charges that include attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, aggravated criminal activity, and home invasion.