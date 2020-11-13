Latest Weather Blog
Arkansas police officer fatally shot, suspect in custody
HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. - A man wanted in the fatal shooting of a police officer in eastern Arkansas has been arrested, the Arkansas State Police said Friday.
Latarius Howard, 29, is in custody, according to state police spokesman Bill Sadler, who said he had no other details on the arrest.
Helena-West Helena officers had stopped an SUV on Thursday when Howard, who was wanted in a separate shooting, got out of the passenger side of the vehicle and opened fire, striking one officer who later died at a hospital, according to Police Chief James Smith.
The officer’s name was not immediately released.
Smith said a second officer at the scene was not injured as Howard fled in the vehicle from the city about 100 miles east of Little Rock. It was not clear whether the officers returned fire.
Howard was sought in connection with an earlier assault and shooting that wounded a man in Helena-West Helena.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Lamar Davis makes first public appearance as new State Police superintendent
-
St. Helena Parish schools begin thorough cleansing of campuses following exposure to...
-
Friday morning shooting incident on Plank Road wounds two people
-
Fraud claim not investigated, furloughed worker left puzzled as to why
-
Attorneys for LSU football's Koy Moore call for transparency, release of encounter...
Sports Video
-
Catholic filling cancelled games just as fast as they get cancelled.
-
Why the Saints at full strength are a big fantasy play; Fantasy...
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2020: Week 6 - Andre Haynes
-
Scotlandville edges Zachary 13-12 for sole possession of District 4-5A
-
Expectations for Kwon Alexander for the Saints; Fantasy Focus Week 9 Full