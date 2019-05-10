79°
Latest Weather Blog
Arkansas officer shoots police dog during training
JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) - Police in Jonesboro, Arkansas, say an internal investigation is underway after an officer shot and wounded a police dog last month during a training session.
Police say the dog, named Rocket, is trained to respond to gunfire and that he charged an officer who was firing his gun as part of training. Police spokeswoman Sally Smith says the dog did not respond to the officer's commands, and the officer shot him.
The Jonesboro Sun reports that the dog did not suffer life-threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.
The officer who shot the dog was not hurt.
