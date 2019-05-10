79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Arkansas officer shoots police dog during training

1 hour 13 minutes 27 seconds ago Friday, May 10 2019 May 10, 2019 May 10, 2019 5:05 PM May 10, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) - Police in Jonesboro, Arkansas, say an internal investigation is underway after an officer shot and wounded a police dog last month during a training session.
  
Police say the dog, named Rocket, is trained to respond to gunfire and that he charged an officer who was firing his gun as part of training. Police spokeswoman Sally Smith says the dog did not respond to the officer's commands, and the officer shot him.
  
The Jonesboro Sun reports that the dog did not suffer life-threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.
  
The officer who shot the dog was not hurt.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days