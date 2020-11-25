Arkansas man receives racist letter demanding he remove Black Santa Claus decoration

Photo: TVH11

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR - A man says someone sent a racially charged letter to his Arkansas home demanding that he remove a Black Santa Claus inflatable from his front yard.

Chris Kennedy told TVH11 the letter arrived this past week at his home in North Little Rock. The anonymous person who authored the letter wrote the bizarre rant from the perspective of Santa Claus.

"I started to read and of course the first word that sticks out is 'negro,'" Kennedy said.

The letter can be read in full below:

"Please remove your negro Santa Clause yard decoration. You should not try to deceive children into believing that I am a negro. I am a Caucasian white man to you and have been for the past 600 years. Your being jealous of my race is no excuse for your dishonesty.

Besides that, you are making yourself the laughing stock of the neighborhood."

The message included an image of a white Santa with two thumbs down. The letter was also marked with the logo of his neighborhood's property owners association.

"I saw that something was coming from the Lakewood Property Owners Association, but I thought it was kind of odd," Kennedy said.

The group said the letter did not come from them, however. Evan Blake, executive director of the LPOA, told TVH11 the association wants Kennedy in their neighborhood and wants whoever wrote the letter to move out.

"We don't want the people that wrote that letter in the neighborhood. That's what we don't want," Blake said.

Kennedy added that he's not perturbed by the letter and plans to keep the decoration in front of his home.

"If I'm a laughing stock by trying to provide joy to other families' children down the street going to school by having out a Santa Claus and decorating for Christmas, so be it," he said.