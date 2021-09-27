Arkansas add to LSU's woes in 85-65 victory

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. - Moses Kingsley had 21 points and 12 rebounds as Arkansas added to LSU's recent woes with an 85-65 victory over the Tigers on Tuesday night.



The win is the second in a row for the Razorbacks (14-14, 7-8 Southeastern Conference), while LSU has now lost three straight and four of five overall - putting its once-promising NCAA Tournament hopes in serious jeopardy.



Kingsley added four assists in earning his 15th double-double of the season, while four others finished in double figures for Arkansas - including Trey Thompson, who had a career-high 13 points off the bench.



Ben Simmons had 23 points, 12 rebounds and six assists before fouling out for LSU, (16-12, 9-6), while Antonio Blakeney added 22 points.