Arizona governor orders bars, gyms & water park close back up

PHOENIX - Arizona announced Monday it is taking a step backward in its reopening process, forcing non-essential businesses to close for at least another 30 days.

According to ABC 15, bars, gyms, movie theaters and water parks are among the businesses that must close in Arizona in order to comply with the newest order from Governor Doug Ducey. The order goes into effect at 8 p.m. Monday.

The state had allowed restaurant dining rooms, some bars, nightclubs, attractions, and movie theaters to start reopening just six weeks ago.

The announcement comes after weeks of increasing coronavirus cases and about a week after the governor warned bars and nightclubs to do a better job adhering to social distancing guidelines.