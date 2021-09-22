Ariana Grande says a knife-wielding stalker threatened to kill her

LOS ANGELES, California - Singer, Ariana Grande filed legal documents in request for a restraining order against a man who she says showed up at her home with a knife and threatened to kill her.

According to TMZ, a man named Aharon Brown was accused of stalking the 28-year-old singer for months. But his alleged actions took a frightening turn for the worse on September 9 when he reportedly showed up at her residence while she was at home.

TMZ says when asked to leave the premises by Grande's security, Brown allegedly brandished a hunting knife and began screaming about killing Grande.

After this, he fled on foot, and law enforcement was contacted.

Officers arrested Brown and one filed a declaration, saying he feared the alleged stalker would be released from jail and therefore the restraining order was essential.

Brown was still behind bars Tuesday and charged with two felony counts of making criminal threats.

According to TMZ, Grande said in her declaration, "I am fearful for my safety and the safety of my family. I fear that absent a restraining order, Mr. Brown will continue to come to my home and attempt to physically harm or murder me or members of my family."