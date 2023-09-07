78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Argument led to overnight shooting Wednesday that left teenager injured

32 minutes 2 seconds ago Thursday, September 07 2023 Sep 7, 2023 September 07, 2023 6:53 AM September 07, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - An argument over a basketball led to a shooting overnight Wednesday that left a teenager injured. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened on Stilt Street at the Anna T. Jordan Community Park near Scotland Avenue. Officers said the suspect became upset over a basketball game, grabbed a gun, and fired at the victim's vehicle as they tried to leave. 

Three people were inside the vehicle when the suspect shot at it, including a 17-year-old who received non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported. 

Trending News

No arrests were made. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days