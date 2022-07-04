95°
Argument led to deadly shooting off N Acadian Thruway

Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

BATON ROUGE - One person was killed, and one person is in critical condition after a shooting just of N Acadian Thruway Saturday evening.

Authorities said the shooting happened at the corner of N 31st and Iroquois Street. Police identified the victim as 26-year-old Nikolas Ell.

Ell and another 27 year old victim were both shot during an altercation. Ell died at the scene. The other victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

This is a developing story.

