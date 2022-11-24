73°
Argument allegedly led to one person injured in Thursday shooting
BATON ROUGE - Police responded to reports of a drive-by shooting on St. Gerard Avenue early Thursday afternoon.
Officers confirmed one person was injured in the shooting, which happened shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday. Witnesses said the shooting stemmed from an argument earlier in the day, and one of the people involved in the argument returned with a gun, and shots were fired.
Police say the argument is believed to have been domestic.
Their injuries are reported to be non-life-threatening.
Officers have not yet made an arrest.
This is a developing story.
