Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Argument allegedly led to one person injured in Thursday shooting

39 minutes 54 seconds ago Thursday, November 24 2022 Nov 24, 2022 November 24, 2022 1:19 PM November 24, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Police responded to reports of a drive-by shooting on St. Gerard Avenue early Thursday afternoon.

Officers confirmed one person was injured in the shooting, which happened shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday. Witnesses said the shooting stemmed from an argument earlier in the day, and one of the people involved in the argument returned with a gun, and shots were fired.

Police say the argument is believed to have been domestic. 

Their injuries are reported to be non-life-threatening.

Officers have not yet made an arrest.

This is a developing story.

