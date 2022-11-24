Argument allegedly led to one person injured in Thursday shooting

BATON ROUGE - Police responded to reports of a drive-by shooting on St. Gerard Avenue early Thursday afternoon.

Officers confirmed one person was injured in the shooting, which happened shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday. Witnesses said the shooting stemmed from an argument earlier in the day, and one of the people involved in the argument returned with a gun, and shots were fired.

Police say the argument is believed to have been domestic.

Their injuries are reported to be non-life-threatening.

Officers have not yet made an arrest.

This is a developing story.