73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Argentina shaken by 6.2 magnitude earthquake Monday

2 hours 50 minutes 54 seconds ago Monday, September 13 2021 Sep 13, 2021 September 13, 2021 4:10 AM September 13, 2021 in News
Source: U.S.G.S.
By: Paula Jones
Argentina

SAN ANTONIO DE LOS COBRES, Argentina- According to the U.S. Geological Survey, Argentina was shaken by an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 early Monday.

The quake also impacted nearby countries such as Bolivia, Chile, and Paraguay. 

Preliminary data reveals the quake was occurred at a depth of about 180 km, and its strength may have been tempered by its depth below the surface, which makes it feel weaker in absolute terms. 

Trending News

Experts say the quake was likely felt by many in the area but probably did not cause any injuries, deaths, or significant damage. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days