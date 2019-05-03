81°
Arena Football League reaches broadcast deal with ESPN

Friday, May 03 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Arena Football League Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The Arena Football League has reached an agreement with ESPN to broadcast its games for the rest of the season.

The remaining regular-season games will be made available on ESPN3 and ArenaBowl XXXII will be on ESPN2. ESPN3 is available via WatchESPN and the ESPN App.

The Arena Football League season began last week. Six teams will play 12 regular-season games over 13 weeks. The top four advance to the playoffs.

Commissioner Randall Boe said in a statement Friday he thinks the agreement with ESPN will help the league grow.

