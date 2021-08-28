Areas south of Hwy 22 evacuate; Tangipahoa Parish opens shelters of last resort

PONCHATOULA - Residents living in parts of Tangipahoa Parish were advised to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Ida.

Parish President Robby Miller announced Friday that parish government was recommending residents living in floodprone areas south of LA 22 evacuate

“While this is not a mandatory evacuation, I strongly encourage our residents who live in low-lying, flood-prone areas south of LA 22 to prepare now and voluntarily evacuate their homes in advance of landfall and the flood surge that forecasters are predicting with this storm,” Miller said.

Miller added that those in the area living in travel trailers or mobile homes should also evacuate.

Shelters to open Saturday at 6 p.m.

The evacuation sites will adhere to strict COVID-19 protocols, including having all occupants wear PPE while under roof. All evacuees must bring their own blankets and pillows, toiletries, medicines, and enough food for at least 72 hours.

—Hammond Westside Montessori School, located at 2500 West Park in Hammond

—Amite High Magnet School, located at 403 S. Laurel Street in Amite

—Kentwood High Magnet School, located at 603 9th Street in Kentwood