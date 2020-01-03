Areas ravaged by 2016 floods seeing growth in homeowners

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Parts of the capital area hit hard by flooding in 2016 are finally seeing an influx of homebuyers.

Fallon Waguespack works in Baton Rouge, but she decided to move and buy a new home in Livingston Parish despite a longer commute.

"The prices were a little cheaper here for a newer home and I felt you just got more bang for your buck out here in Livingston Parish."

Dozens of new homes are being built in the subdivision near Walker where Waguespack lives.

Livingston has top-rated schools, but that's not why Waguespack decided to buy here.

"The crime rate is lower here and that played a little factor in it as well," Waguespack said.

"We have a great schools system, low crime, and most of all, we family-knit, close community," Kayla Johnson said

The realtor says the real estate market is booming in Livingston Parish.

Almost 20 new subdivisions are either completed or in progress, and that's just since 2018.

"I don't see us have anything that shows any indication that we are going to slow down," Johnson said.

The new subdivisions will add more than a thousand new homes to the parish once they are completed.