Area sandbag locations

Sandbag information will be updated here, as area parishes release locations.

West Baton Rouge

NOTE: Bring shovel

William & Lee Park on Louisiana Ave. in Port Allen; Rivault Park in Port Allen; Alexander Park on Elaine St. in Brusly; Erwinville Park on Rougon Rd. in Port Allen; Myhand Park in Addis. The following locations has sand only: South Winterville Water Tower; Lobdell Fire Station; Addis Fire Station.