Area sandbag locations
Ascension
- Prairieville Fire Department, 14517 LA-73, Prairieville
- Paula Park,16470 Pailette Street, Prairieville
- 5th Ward Fire Department, 39110 LA-22, Darrow
- Butch Gore Memorial Park,14550 Harry Savoy Rd. St. Amant
- Ascension Parish Fire Protection District No. 1, 13192 Airline Hwy. Gonzales
- Stevens Park,4323 Cannon Road, Gonzales
- Jackie Robinson Memorial Park, 35638 Coco Road, Geismar
- Galvez-Lake Fire Station (Station 50), 16288 Joe Sevario Rd, Prairieville
- Prairieville Primary School, 40228 Parker Rd. Prairieville
- Raymond Tullier Road, Sorrento
- Ridge Road at Kleinpeter Road (off of Bluff Road)
- End of Buxton Road, St. Amant
- La. 431 at Valentine Road (Curve of La. 431), St. Amant
- West Bank: Old DPW building, 725 Church Street, Donaldsonville
East Baton Rouge
-BREC Airline Highway Fairgrounds, 16072 Airline Highway
-BREC Alsen Park, 601 Old Rafe Mayer Road
-BREC Cadillac Street, 6117 Cadillac Street
-BREC Doyles Bayou Park, 7801 Port Hudson-Pride Road
-BREC Flannery Road Park, 801 S Flannery Road
-BREC Hartley-Vey at Gardere Park, 1702 Gardere Lane
-BREC Lovett Road Park, 13443 Lovett Road
*Due to construction, sand has been moved to the back parking lot.
-BREC Memorial Stadium, 1702 Foss Street
West Baton Rouge
-William & Lee Park, 1631 Louisiana Ave. Port Allen
-Rivault Park, 900 South Jefferson Ave. Port Allen
-Alexander Park, 250 Elaine St. Brusly
-Erwinville Park, 5110 Rougon Rd, Port Allen
-Myhand Park, 8201 Laws Rd, Addis
