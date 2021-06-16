Area sandbag locations

Ascension

- Prairieville Fire Department, 14517 LA-73, Prairieville

- Paula Park,16470 Pailette Street, Prairieville

- 5th Ward Fire Department, 39110 LA-22, Darrow

- Butch Gore Memorial Park,14550 Harry Savoy Rd. St. Amant

- Ascension Parish Fire Protection District No. 1, 13192 Airline Hwy. Gonzales

- Stevens Park,4323 Cannon Road, Gonzales

- Jackie Robinson Memorial Park, 35638 Coco Road, Geismar

- Galvez-Lake Fire Station (Station 50), 16288 Joe Sevario Rd, Prairieville

- Prairieville Primary School, 40228 Parker Rd. Prairieville

- Raymond Tullier Road, Sorrento

- Ridge Road at Kleinpeter Road (off of Bluff Road)

- End of Buxton Road, St. Amant

- La. 431 at Valentine Road (Curve of La. 431), St. Amant

- West Bank: Old DPW building, 725 Church Street, Donaldsonville

East Baton Rouge

-BREC Airline Highway Fairgrounds, 16072 Airline Highway

-BREC Alsen Park, 601 Old Rafe Mayer Road

-BREC Cadillac Street, 6117 Cadillac Street

-BREC Doyles Bayou Park, 7801 Port Hudson-Pride Road

-BREC Flannery Road Park, 801 S Flannery Road

-BREC Hartley-Vey at Gardere Park, 1702 Gardere Lane

-BREC Lovett Road Park, 13443 Lovett Road

*Due to construction, sand has been moved to the back parking lot.

-BREC Memorial Stadium, 1702 Foss Street

West Baton Rouge

-William & Lee Park, 1631 Louisiana Ave. Port Allen

-Rivault Park, 900 South Jefferson Ave. Port Allen

-Alexander Park, 250 Elaine St. Brusly

-Erwinville Park, 5110 Rougon Rd, Port Allen

-Myhand Park, 8201 Laws Rd, Addis