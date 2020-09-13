77°
Area sandbag locations
Sandbags are being made available ahead of the threat of severe weather from Tropical Storm Sally.
St. James Parish
Beginning at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 13, 2020, sand and bags will be available for residents at:
-Grand Point Fire Station (32122 Highway 642 Paulina, La. 70765)
-Vacherie Fire Training Center (29126 Health Unit St. Vacherie, La. 70090)
-Kingview Fire Station (8120 Kingview Street St. James, La. 70090)
