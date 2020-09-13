77°
Area sandbag locations

Saturday, September 12 2020
Sandbags are being made available ahead of the threat of severe weather from Tropical Storm Sally. 

St. James Parish 

Beginning at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 13, 2020, sand and bags will be available for residents at:

-Grand Point Fire Station (32122 Highway 642 Paulina, La. 70765)

-Vacherie Fire Training Center (29126 Health Unit St. Vacherie, La. 70090) 

-Kingview Fire Station (8120 Kingview Street St. James, La. 70090)

