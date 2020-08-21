Area sandbag locations

Sandbags are being made available ahead of the threat of heavy rain later Sunday and early next week.

Ascension

Pre-filled sandbags are available for parish residents at: Prairieville Fire Department, 14517 LA-73; 5th Ward Fire Department, 39110 LA-22, Darrow; 7th District Fire Department Station 71,13432 Roddy Rd, Gonzales; Butch Gore Memorial Park, 14550 Harry Savoy Rd., St. Amant; Ascension Parish Fire Protection District No. 1, 13192 Airline Hwy., Gonzales; Stevens Park, 4323 Cannon Road, Gonzales; Donaldsonville - DPW West, 725 Church Street, Donaldsonville; Jackie Robinson Memorial Park, 35638 Coco Road, Geismar; 615 E. Worthey Street, Gonzales.

The Department of Public Works will also have loose sand and bags at Galvez Lake Fire Department on Joe Sevario Rd. Residents need to bring their own shovels.

St. James

Sand and bags: Grand Point Fire Station; Vacherie Fire Training Center. Bring a shovel to fill sandbags.