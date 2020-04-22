Area real estate agents remain open for business with the help of online tools

BATON ROUGE - Businesses across the nation are either shuttering or finding ways to adapt to changing circumstances caused by the COVID-19 health crisis.

Most local real estate agents have remained in operation throughout the pandemic by exchanging the majority of their in-person meetings for virtual and phone conversations.

Realtors are also encouraging those interested in purchasing a house to view it online via a video tour or a series of pictures instead of in-person.

While realtors remain open, the pandemic has slowed business.

In an April 5-6, 2020 survey by the National Association of Realtors, 90% of members said buyer interest has declined since the coronavirus outbreak.

In addition to this, 59% said buyers are delaying home purchases for a couple of months and 57% said sellers are delaying home sales for a couple of months.

Homes that are on the market are often just sitting there.

According to Zillow, Z, -0.71% the inventory of listed homes is up about 2.5% overall since the first of March.

The Wall Street Journal adds that the number of new listings on Zillow since March 1 has plunged in COVID-19 hot spots such as Detroit (62%) and New York City (49%).

Despite these numbers, local real estate agents remain optimistic and continue to follow safety guidelines established by the CDC while helping interested individuals find the home that suits their budget and lifestyle.