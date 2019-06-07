Latest Weather Blog
Area prepares for more rain after Thursday's severe storms
BATON ROUGE - With more rain expected in today's forecast, East Baton Rouge Parish officials are preparing for roads to take on more water.
Flash flooding shut down many roadways in the Baton Rouge area Thursday, most of which reopened around 6 p.m. Several businesses closed due to flooding, including the Movie Taverns at Citiplace and Juban Crossing.
WBRZ's Johnston von Springer spoke with EBR Transportation and Drainage Director Fred Raiford about yesterday's flooding and drainage concerns in the area.
Raiford said our system just isn’t capable of dealing with the amount of rain that fell yesterday when it did.— Johnston vonSpringer (@johnstonvon) June 7, 2019
I then asked, since this is the system in place for the time being called how do we utilize it to prevent a repeat of Thursday.
See response in thread... @WBRZ
Raiford said crews were out yesterday double checking all drainage outfalls "to make sure we didn't have any restrictions." He also said crews were out Friday morning checking areas for high water before more rain falls.
Watch the video for the full interview.
