Area landmarks will beam blue for health care workers at 8 p.m. Thursday

LSU Football Twitter

BATON ROUGE - Along with landmarks across the United States, local iconic buildings will illuminate in a shimmer of blue lights to honor healthcare workers battling the coronavirus in hospitals, medical calls and other care facilities.

Lights will turn blue on buildings at 8 p.m. central time Thursday. Check back for a link to watch live video feeds of the landmarks in blue.

Among the 150 landmarks country-wide are the State Capitol, Governor's Mansion, LSU Tiger Stadium and Southern's F.G. Clark Activity Center in Baton Rouge.

In other areas of Louisiana, the Superdome and LA Tech's fountain in Ruston will also light blue.

Tiger Stadium will #LightItBlue to recognize healthcare workers and first responders on Thursday night!



?? https://t.co/UopUU9vEtO pic.twitter.com/ATqx5krOC9 — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) April 9, 2020