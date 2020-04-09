Latest Weather Blog
Area landmarks will beam blue for health care workers at 8 p.m. Thursday
BATON ROUGE - Along with landmarks across the United States, local iconic buildings will illuminate in a shimmer of blue lights to honor healthcare workers battling the coronavirus in hospitals, medical calls and other care facilities.
Lights will turn blue on buildings at 8 p.m. central time Thursday. Check back for a link to watch live video feeds of the landmarks in blue.
Among the 150 landmarks country-wide are the State Capitol, Governor's Mansion, LSU Tiger Stadium and Southern's F.G. Clark Activity Center in Baton Rouge.
In other areas of Louisiana, the Superdome and LA Tech's fountain in Ruston will also light blue.
Tiger Stadium will #LightItBlue to recognize healthcare workers and first responders on Thursday night!— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) April 9, 2020
?? https://t.co/UopUU9vEtO pic.twitter.com/ATqx5krOC9
Tonight at 8pmcst, 150 iconic landmarks across US will become beacons of blue to thank healthcare workers on the frontlines of #COVID19— Johnston von Springer (@johnstonvon) April 9, 2020
State Capitol, Superdome, Gov. Mansion, Tiger Stadium, F.G. Clark Activity Center, LA Tech Fountain participating
