Area curfews amid virus outbreak

3 hours 15 minutes 36 seconds ago Friday, April 03 2020 Apr 3, 2020 April 03, 2020 10:44 AM April 03, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ TV
By: WBRZ Staff

Some area parishes are setting curfews in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus in Louisiana.

Click HERE for the latest virus information in Louisiana. 

Iberville

9 p.m. - 5 a.m., Friday, April 3 - April 30

St. James

9 p.m. - 5 a.m. until further notice as of April 1

Click HERE to watch WBRZ newscasts and late-breaking, live news reports.

