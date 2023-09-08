Are you the next American Idol star? Audition Friday in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - Do you think you have what it takes to be a contestant on American Idol?

Today in New Orleans residents can audition to be a part of the hit TV show. Auditions start at 6:30 a.m. and will be held at the New Orleans Convention Center. To register for an audition click here.

If you can't make it in person, hopeful contestants can also audition online.

For those can't make it to the New Orleans open audition, have no fear. The judges will also be holding auditions in Shreveport on September 9.

For the full list on audition locations, click here.