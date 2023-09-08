75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Are you the next American Idol star? Audition Friday in New Orleans

5 years 1 month 2 weeks ago Friday, July 20 2018 Jul 20, 2018 July 20, 2018 5:45 AM July 20, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - Do you think you have what it takes to be a contestant on American Idol?

Today in New Orleans residents can audition to be a part of the hit TV show. Auditions start at 6:30 a.m. and will be held at the New Orleans Convention Center. To register for an audition click here.

If you can't make it in person, hopeful contestants can also audition online

For those can't make it to the New Orleans open audition, have no fear. The judges will also be holding auditions in Shreveport on September 9.

For the full list on audition locations, click here.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days