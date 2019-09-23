80°
Latest Weather Blog
Archbishop Flynn, former bishop of the Diocese of Lafayette, dies at 86
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Archbishop Harry Flynn, who led the archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis from 1995 to 2008, has died. He was 86.
The archdiocese says Flynn died Sunday night.
Flynn championed social justice, taking stands against racism and the persecution of immigrants. He chaired a commission of U.S. bishops on the sexual abuse crisis in the Catholic Church. But some advocates for survivors of clergy abuse later criticized him for not doing enough to root out abusive priests.
Flynn was born in Schenectady, New York, and served as a priest in the Albany, New York, diocese. He became bishop of the Diocese of Lafayette in Louisiana before the Vatican moved him to St. Paul.
His funeral Mass is set for 11 a.m. next Monday, Sept. 30, at the Cathedral of Saint Paul.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Friends create GoFundMe for Zachary man that drowned while attempting elaborate marriage...
-
African American museum back open to honor BR icon's legacy
-
Authorities responding to a pedestrian struck on Burbank near LSU
-
Louisiana governor candidates tangle ahead of early voting
-
Louisiana company saying Bayou Bridge pipeline is damaging Atchafalaya Basin
Sports Video
-
Southern Center Jaylon Brinson excited to play in front of home town
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese
-
Taylor Bannister's journey to becoming a LSU Volleyball Superstar