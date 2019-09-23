80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Archbishop Flynn, former bishop of the Diocese of Lafayette, dies at 86

2 hours 46 minutes 39 seconds ago Monday, September 23 2019 Sep 23, 2019 September 23, 2019 6:01 PM September 23, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image courtesy of David Joles- Star Tribune
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Archbishop Harry Flynn, who led the archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis from 1995 to 2008, has died. He was 86.
  
The archdiocese says Flynn died Sunday night.
  
Flynn championed social justice, taking stands against racism and the persecution of immigrants. He chaired a commission of U.S. bishops on the sexual abuse crisis in the Catholic Church. But some advocates for survivors of clergy abuse later criticized him for not doing enough to root out abusive priests.
  
Flynn was born in Schenectady, New York, and served as a priest in the Albany, New York, diocese. He became bishop of the Diocese of Lafayette in Louisiana before the Vatican moved him to St. Paul.
  
His funeral Mass is set for 11 a.m. next Monday, Sept. 30, at the Cathedral of Saint Paul.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days