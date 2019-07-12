84°
Aquadams being placed in Iberville Parish ahead of Tropical Storm Barry

IBERVILLE PARISH - WBRZ has confirmed that aquadams are being mobilized in Iberville Parish.

The dams will be set up along Bayou Manchac.

Parish President Mitch Ourso made the decision Thursday night.

Authorities have closed Bayou Paul Lane and Manchac Road to place the aquadams.

There have been no reports of flooding in the area at this time.

