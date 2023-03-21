Latest Weather Blog
APSO tells residents to stay vigilant after recent burglaries
ASCENSION PARISH - APSO deputies are telling residents to stay on high alert, after a series of thieves were caught on video across the parish.
Two separate incidents showing hooded burglars rummaging through cars, caught on surveillance cameras, have residents in some neighborhood worried.
"They actually had guns out," Bun Hood subdivision resident Louis LeBlanc said, describing one of the videos. "It's not like they were concealed guns, they were out and ready to use. That's the part that concerns me."
Another burglary happened in the Graystone subdivision. APSO deputies say burglars strolled through the area on Monday and Tuesday. Investigators are encouraging residents to report anything suspicious.
"Our detectives are working day and night on the case," Chief Bobby Webre said. "Obviously we have more video to look at, to analyze. We had some physical evidence that we collected, we have some tips coming in."
