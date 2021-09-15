74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

APSO seeking the public's help in identifying theft suspect

1 hour 33 minutes 38 seconds ago Wednesday, September 15 2021 Sep 15, 2021 September 15, 2021 5:36 AM September 15, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Trending News

ASCENSION PARISH - Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted for theft in a convenience store on August 19.

Surveillance video shows the suspect stealing a wallet unknowingly left by the victim from the counter of Rende's convenience store located at Highway 44 and Highway 621.

Anyone with information is urged to contact APSO or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days