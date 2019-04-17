APSO searching for missing Gonzales woman

GONZALES- The Ascension Parish sheriff’s Office is actively searching for a missing 30-year-old woman.

Authorities say Jessica Karasinski was reported missing by a family member on Tuesday, April 9th.

She is described as a white female, 5’2” and approximately 150 pounds.

The Sheriff's Office says foul play is not suspected.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 225-621-4636.