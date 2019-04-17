81°
Latest Weather Blog
APSO searching for missing Gonzales woman
GONZALES- The Ascension Parish sheriff’s Office is actively searching for a missing 30-year-old woman.
Authorities say Jessica Karasinski was reported missing by a family member on Tuesday, April 9th.
She is described as a white female, 5’2” and approximately 150 pounds.
The Sheriff's Office says foul play is not suspected.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 225-621-4636.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Longtime Southern University administrator has died
-
Get ready: Dancing for Big Buddy set for April 27
-
Rumors of Joe Alleva's exit from LSU swirl Wednesday
-
Ground breaking ceremony to be held for Comite Diversion Canal project
-
Deputies searching for suspects in string of vehicle burglaries