APSO searching for missing Gonzales woman

Wednesday, April 17 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES- The Ascension Parish sheriff’s Office is actively searching for a missing 30-year-old woman.

Authorities say Jessica Karasinski was reported missing by a family member on Tuesday, April 9th.

She is described as a white female, 5’2” and approximately 150 pounds.

The Sheriff's Office says foul play is not suspected.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 225-621-4636.

