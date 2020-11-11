71°
APSO: Missing St. Amant woman found safe
ST. AMANT – The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office has located a 44-year-old woman after she had been reported missing by family for nearly a week.
The sheriff's department asked for help locating Stephanie Serpas, who was reported missing for on Monday, August 7. On Friday, the sheriff's office said family had not seen or heard from her for about two weeks.
She was located unharmed Sunday afternoon.
