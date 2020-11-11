71°
APSO: Missing St. Amant woman found safe

3 years 2 months 4 weeks ago Sunday, August 13 2017 Aug 13, 2017 August 13, 2017 4:55 PM August 13, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

ST. AMANT – The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office has located a 44-year-old woman after she had been reported missing by family for nearly a week.

The sheriff's department asked for help locating Stephanie Serpas, who was reported missing for on Monday, August 7. On Friday, the sheriff's office said family had not seen or heard from her for about two weeks.

She was located unharmed Sunday afternoon.

